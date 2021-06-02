Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Charles Dunne hasn't played since August 2019 due to injury

St Mirren have made their first summer signing as Charles Dunne joins from Motherwell on a two-year deal.

Dunne, 28, joined the Fir Park club in the summer of 2017 and played a key role in the side that reached both domestic cup finals in his first season in Scotland.

But injuries have plagued the Irish defender recently, having played just seven times in the past two seasons.

"I'm delighted he sees his future here," says Jim Goodwin.

"He's fully recovered now, and he's done a thorough medical with our physio Kevin Bain so there are absolutely no concerns with Charles' fitness going forward."