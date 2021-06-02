Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Harry Brockbank played 19 games as Bolton won promotion from League Two last season

Academy graduate defender Harry Brockbank has signed a new two-year deal with Bolton Wanderers.

The 22-year-old took his tally of appearances to 30 matches for the Trotters with 19 outings in their League Two promotion campaign.

Brockbank, who made his debut in April 2019, was "delighted" by the deal having turned professional in 2018.

"I'm thankful to the gaffer for putting his trust in me," the centre-back told the club website. external-link

"The club feels like it has a completely different atmosphere, it's a lot more positive and it feels like we're on the up."