Norwich City v Leeds United: Pick your Whites starting line-up

Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

My Leeds United XI

Choose your Leeds United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

How to follow Leeds on the BBC bannerLeeds banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport