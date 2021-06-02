Liam Vincent: Portsmouth sign left-back from Bromley
League One club Portsmouth have signed defender Liam Vincent from National League side Bromley for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old left-back has signed a three-year contract with Pompey.
Vincent made his league debut for the Ravens in February and has featured a total seven times, helping the club finish seventh and reach the play-offs.
"He has a lovely left foot and excellent physical attributes," boss Danny Cowley told the club website.
