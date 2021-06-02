Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Kyle Joseph scored a hat-trick in Wigan's League One win at Burton in December 2020

Swansea City are interested in signing Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph.

Scotland Under-19 international Joseph has scored five goals in 20 appearances - 13 of which have been starts - having broken into the Wigan first team during the 2020-21 season.

The 19-year-old's contract with the League One club expires this summer.

Swansea are keen to bolster their attacking options having gone through much of last season without a natural centre-forward in their squad.

Andre Ayew, Swansea's leading scorer in the last two seasons, sees his lucrative Liberty Stadium deal end this month and he is expected to depart after Steve Cooper's side lost the Championship play-off final to Brentford.

Joseph is said to be attracting interest from a number of clubs and was on Swansea's radar during the January transfer window.