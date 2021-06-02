Jefferson Lerma: Bournemouth midfielder gets six-game ban for biting
Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been banned for six games after being found guilty of biting Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass.
The 26-year-old, who denied the Football Association charge against him, has also been fined £40,000.
The incident occurred in the 83rd minute of the Cherries' 1-0 defeat at Hillsborough on 3 November last year.
A Bournemouth statement said the club were "surprised and disappointed" at the decision by an independent panel.