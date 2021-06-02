Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Jefferson Lerma featured 48 times in all competitions in 2020-21 as Bournemouth were beaten in the Championship play-off semi-finals

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been banned for six games after being found guilty of biting Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass.

The 26-year-old, who denied the Football Association charge against him, has also been fined £40,000.

The incident occurred in the 83rd minute of the Cherries' 1-0 defeat at Hillsborough on 3 November last year.