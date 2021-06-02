Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Bruno Lage won the Portuguese title in 2019

Bruno Lage is closer to becoming the next Wolves boss after being cleared to move to the Premier League by the FA.

Lage's managerial record initially failed to pass post-Brexit regulations.

But Wolves put their case forward at a hearing on Wednesday and he has now been given permission to join the club.

The Portuguese, 45, was their first choice to replace popular manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who announced his exit before the final game of the season against Manchester United.

Lage had an impressive season at Benfica in 2019, when he guided the club to the title.

Benfica scored over 100 goals as a squad containing current Manchester City defender Ruben Dias finished two points ahead of Porto.

The following campaign was not as good and Lage was dismissed in June 2020.

He has a good understanding of English football following his time as Carlos Carvalhal's assistant at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea.