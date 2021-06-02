Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Brad Walker played 52 games in total for Shrewsbury and scored four goals

Midfielder Brad Walker has agreed a two-year deal with Port Vale and will join them when his contract with Shrewsbury Town expires.

The 26-year-old is the first signing by new Vale boss Darrell Clarke.

He joined Shrewsbury from Crewe in 2019 and made 27 appearances last season, scoring twice.

"We are delighted to confirm an agreement with Brad Walker, who really sets the tone in terms of our first midfield addition," Clarke said.

"He has bought into the vision presented by myself and David Flitcroft and has shown a real hunger to help Port Vale develop on the field."

Walker began his career with Hartlepool United and has also had two loan spells with Wrexham.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.