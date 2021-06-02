Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Wes Hoolahan has played more than 520 games during his career

Midfielder Wes Hoolahan has signed a new one-year deal with Cambridge United after helping them to promotion.

Hoolahan, 39, joined Cambridge last summer after a spell in Australia's A-League with Newcastle Jets.

The former Republic of Ireland international made 36 appearances as the U's finished second in League Two.

He also scored seven goals and head coach Mark Bonner told the club website: "His contribution last season was exceptional."

Bonner added: "Firstly, as a player his goal involvements, chances created and creativity contributed greatly to our attacking prowess.

"Secondly, his mindset and winning mentality was something that helped drive the standards and expectations of the team.

"Thirdly, his humility and character made him an outstanding role model to all of us."

Hoolahan has played in all four divisions of English football, and appeared in more than 100 Premier League games during a decade with Norwich City.

"I am looking forward to playing in League One again with the club," he said.

"We have got a good squad and hopefully we can build on this winning mentality we have and go into next season on a high."

He is the third Cambridge midfielder to agree a new deal since the end of the season, following Harrison Dunk and Paul Digby.