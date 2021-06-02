Olly Lee: Gillingham sign midfielder after Hearts exit
From the section Gillingham
League One club Gillingham have signed midfielder Olly Lee on a free transfer after he was released by Scottish Championship winners Hearts.
The 29-year-old scored five goals in 25 appearances during a loan spell with the Gills during 2020-21.
Former Barnet, Birmingham City and Luton Town man Lee previously had short-term stints with the Kent club in 2011-12 and 2019-20.
Gillingham have not disclosed the length of his contract at Priestfield.
"Olly has played an integral part in a great run of form the team delivered over the last two season," boss Steve Evans told the club website.
"He is without doubt an excellent addition to the squad we are working really hard to put together."
