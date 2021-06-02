Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Olly Lee is Gillingham's first signing of the summer transfer window

League One club Gillingham have signed midfielder Olly Lee on a free transfer after he was released by Scottish Championship winners Hearts.

The 29-year-old scored five goals in 25 appearances during a loan spell with the Gills during 2020-21.

Former Barnet, Birmingham City and Luton Town man Lee previously had short-term stints with the Kent club in 2011-12 and 2019-20.

Gillingham have not disclosed the length of his contract at Priestfield.

"Olly has played an integral part in a great run of form the team delivered over the last two season," boss Steve Evans told the club website. external-link

"He is without doubt an excellent addition to the squad we are working really hard to put together."

