Reece Burke won the League One title with Hull City last month

Luton Town will sign centre-back Reece Burke on a free transfer when his contract with Hull City expires at the end of the month.

The 24-year-old made 37 appearances, scoring five goals, to help the Tigers win promotion from League One.

Burke is Luton's second post-season signing following Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Fred Onyedinma.

"He will give us different options which will help us to evolve," said Hatters boss Nathan Jones.

"He turned down other Championship clubs to come here, so we are convinced of his commitment to become a top player, which we feel he will achieve."

Burke began his career at West Ham, making 15 appearances for the Hammers before joining Hull for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2018.

He played over 100 games for the Tigers in total over three seasons.

