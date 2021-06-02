Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Conor Bradley replaced Stuart Dallas in the closing stages of Northern Ireland's friendly win over Malta on Sunday

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley says earning his first Northern Ireland cap in Sunday's 3-0 friendly win over Malta was an "unbelievable moment".

Bradley, 17, was introduced for skipper on the night Stuart Dallas in the closing minutes of the game in Austria.

"It was unreal, just whenever the gaffer [Ian Baraclough] came over to me and said 'you are getting on', I had goosebumps," said the Tyrone teenager.

Bradley added that it was a "proud moment for me and my family".

"It was even a bit more sweet [to come on a replace Stuart Dallas, the captain].

"Obviously Stuarty is an unbelievable player, what he has done in the game is superb so it made it a bit nicer to come on for him, the captain, and get my debut."

Bradley made one appearance for Irish Premiership club Dungannon Swifts as a 16-year-old before joining Liverpool on a two-year scholarship as a 16-year-old in 2019.

He then signed his first professional contract with the Anfield giants last year and played in Liverpool's FA Youth Cup Final defeat by Aston Villa last week.

Bradley added this his new international team-mates have been diligent about integrating him into Baraclough's squad.

"The boys have been fantastic with me, they have really brought me into the group and not made me feel out by myself," added Bradley, who has previously represented Northern Ireland at youth level.

The Liverpool youngster, who turns 18 next month, is hoping he will do enough on this tour, which also includes Thursday's friendly in Ukraine, to retain his place in Baraclough's squad.

"That's me now trying to get back for the next camps, just keep trying to impress the manager and hopefully he keeps picking me."