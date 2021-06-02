Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager and former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard is on a shortlist of candidates to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Everton boss, with the Italian leaving to become Real Madrid head coach for a second time. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Irishman Fergal Harkin - strongly linked with the director of football vacancy at Celtic - will not be leaving his role as football partnerships and pathways manager at Manchester City. (Irish Independent) external-link

Scotland midfielder John Fleck is self-isolating with an exercise bike in his Spanish hotel room after contracting Covid-19, and has to stay away from his team-mates until he records two negative tests. (Sun) external-link

Scotland face an anxious wait over the next 72 hours to learn if Fleck's case will lead to a Covid outbreak in the squad, with the Euro 2020 opener against Czech Republic just 12 days away. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke warns other nations preparing for Euro 2020 to prepare for Covid chaos, with Wednesday's friendly opponents the Netherlands having dropped goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen after he also tested positive. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers have registered an interest with Cologne for Germany Under-21 star Salih Ozcan, according to reports in the midfielder's homeland. (Daily Record) external-link

Northern Ireland forward Niall McGinn, 33, says he has unfinished business at Aberdeen after signing a new one-year contract to be part of manager Stephen Glass' first season. (Evening Express) external-link

Dundee's longest-serving player, defender Cammy Kerr, signs a new deal to 2023 that takes him to 10 years' service and earns a testimonial. (Courier) external-link