Chelsea won the Women's Super League by two points in an enthralling season

Three players each from Chelsea and Manchester City are on the shortlist for the women's Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year award.

Women's Super League champions Chelsea are represented by top-scorer Sam Kerr plus Ann-Katrin Berger and Fran Kirby, the Football Writers' Association's women's footballer of the year.

Manchester City trio Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Sam Mewis complete the list.

The winner will be announced on Sunday.

As well as the main women's award, Manchester City forward Hemp also features on the young player list.

She is joined by team-mate Ellie Roebuck, plus Manchester United pair Lauren James and Ella Toone, Chelsea's Niamh Charles, and Ebony Salmon - who featured for Bristol City, but now plays for Racing Louisville in the National Women's Soccer League.

