Declan Caddell consoles a dejected Michael Ruddy after the shootout defeat by Cliftonville

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter says he accepts an apology from the officials after they failed to spot that a penalty had crossed the line in the European play-off loss to Cliftonville.

Michael Ruddy's spot-kick hit the bar and bounced down over the line but the officials deemed it a miss to leave the Reds 5-4 winners in the shootout.

"Television will show it's two foot over the line," said Baxter.

"But when people show honesty and integrity I can't say a lot more."

The semi-final at Solitude finished goalless after extra-time and the first nine penalties in the shoot-out were scored before the controversial Ruddy spot-kick.

The assistant referee was standing on the line but didn't see the ball cross the line and referee Raymond Crangle ended the game to spark Cliftonville celebrations.

"It's incredibly difficult when you lose a penalty shootout in the manner we have lost it - and when you get to the very last penalty and it goes against you it's a very hard one to take," added Baxter.

"The only thing I will say is that both the referee and linesman have apologised profusely to me and the linesman (on the line) particularly.

"It's more difficult when it's hit at pace for the naked eye to see it because you are looking down on the angle towards the goal from his position.

"I accept his apology around it - the ball was hit so quick, it bounces off it (the ground). He should see it but his honesty and his honesty is sufficient for me because it could happen to anybody and I believe him."