Watford

Louza made his debut for FC Nantes in January 2019

Watford, newly promoted back to the Premiership, have signed promising French-Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza from FC Nantes for an undisclosed fee.

Louza, 22, arrives at Vicarage Road on a five-year deal after scoring seven goals in 35 appearances for the French Ligue 1 side this season.

He is a France Under-21 international, but formerly represented Morocco at youth level.

French media outlets have reported the fee to be £10m.

Louza joined Nantes as an eight-year-old and has played 58 times for the club since marking his debut in January 2019.

Watford also announced this week the signing of centre-back Mattie Pollock from Grimsby Town on a five-year contract for an initial fee of £250,000.