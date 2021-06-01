Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea beat Leicester 2-1 but both sets of players clashed late on

Chelsea and Leicester have both been fined £22,500 following an on-field clash in their fixture on 18 May.

The clubs met in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, three days after Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

A tackle by Leicester's Ricardo Pereira on Ben Chilwell sparked a melee between players and staff from both sides.

The FA said: "Chelsea and Leicester City have been fined £22,500 each after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20.1."

"Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players and club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour during the 93rd minute of the fixture."