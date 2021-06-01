European play-offs: Reds beat Crues in controversial shootout

Last updated on .From the section Irish

Luckily the ball is between the foot of Cliftronville's Daire O'Connor and Daniel Larmour's head
Luckily the ball is between the foot of Cliftronville's Daire O'Connor and Daniel Larmour's head

Cliftonville progressed to the European play-offs final but Crusaders will feel aggrieved after the officials failed to spot Michael Ruddy's penalty crossing the line in the shootout.

The semi-final finished goalless after extra-time and the first nine penalties in the shootout were scored.

Ruddy's spot-kick struck the bar and replays showed the ball came down a yard behind the goal-line.

But the assistant referee believed it had not gone in and the Reds won 5-4.

More to follow...

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport