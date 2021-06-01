European play-offs: Reds beat Crues in controversial shootout
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Cliftonville progressed to the European play-offs final but Crusaders will feel aggrieved after the officials failed to spot Michael Ruddy's penalty crossing the line in the shootout.
The semi-final finished goalless after extra-time and the first nine penalties in the shootout were scored.
Ruddy's spot-kick struck the bar and replays showed the ball came down a yard behind the goal-line.
But the assistant referee believed it had not gone in and the Reds won 5-4.
More to follow...