Luckily the ball is between the foot of Cliftronville's Daire O'Connor and Daniel Larmour's head

Cliftonville progressed to the European play-offs final but Crusaders will feel aggrieved after the officials failed to spot Michael Ruddy's penalty crossing the line in the shootout.

The semi-final finished goalless after extra-time and the first nine penalties in the shootout were scored.

Ruddy's spot-kick struck the bar and replays showed the ball came down a yard behind the goal-line.

But the assistant referee believed it had not gone in and the Reds won 5-4.

