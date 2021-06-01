Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Luke McCowan scored nine goals for Championship side Ayr United last season

Dundee have signed forward Luke McCowan on a two-year deal as they prepare to return to the Scottish Premiership.

McCowan, 23, arrives under freedom of contract after four seasons with Ayr United.

He scored nine goals in 33 games in the last campaign, having scored eight in the previous term.

Meanwhile, Dundee full-back Cammy Kerr has agreed a new two-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old has made 181 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2013.