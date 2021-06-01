Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker (not pictured) will all be competing for the right-back slot

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: Friday 11 June-Sunday 11 July. Host cities: London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St-Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Copenhagen. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Click here for more details

Gareth Southgate says if he could have picked five or six right-backs for England's European Championship campaign he "would have done".

Boss Southgate has named four right-backs in his 26-man squad for this summer's tournament.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is joined by Chelsea's Reece James, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Manchester City's Kyle Walker.

Southgate said his squad consists of the "best 26 footballers".

The Three Lions play two friendlies this week before starting their Euro 2020 campaign against World Cup finalists Croatia on 13 June, followed by a huge match against rivals Scotland on 18 June, rounding off Group D against the Czech Republic on 22 June.

Southgate said: "We have four players that play sometimes at right-back for their clubs.

"Kieran has been playing at wing-back, Reece has played right of a three or wing-back, Trent plays at right-back and Kyle has played centre-half for us in a three and has also played at left-back against Denmark.

"Basically they are in the best 26 footballers and that is why they are in the squad. If I could have picked five or six right-backs I would have done.

"We are here to play nine games. We already have some injury doubts in the group. We need adaptability, good players, good professionals, tactically savvy players and we are fortunate we have old and young players who fit all those categories."

Atletico Madrid defender Trippier, who won the La Liga title this season, said it was a "very special moment" to be included in the squad.

"I know the competition I have got in the right-back position," he said. "It's just about playing well for my club, and I feel like I have done that this season.

"There are four quality right-backs and as Gareth said, we can all play in different positions to help the team.

"As competitive right-backs, we just want to help each other and help the team - and all four of us will do that."

Maguire and Henderson 'have a bit to do'

Southgate was able to name 26 players in his squad to help with the workload on players following the coronavirus pandemic, three more than at previous tournaments.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is included despite missing the last four league games of the season and the Europa League final following ankle ligament damage.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson also makes the cut, even though the midfielder has been out of action since February with a groin injury.

Southgate said both players face a race against time to play in the opening game, while he was told on Friday that United forward Mason Greenwood would withdraw because of a groin problem.

"We know exactly where he is at," Southgate said regarding Maguire's availability. "Our medical team have been with him in Manchester and he hasn't travelled to join up with us.

"Maguire and Henderson both have a bit to do to be available but the possibility is that they can play a part and the fact that they are such fantastic characters to have around the group.

"Henderson, with his leadership and presence, is having an effect on other people, especially the younger ones. Given we were able to pick 26, the opportunity to have those two with us was a straightforward one."

