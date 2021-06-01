Euro 2020: Trent Alexander-Arnold named in England's 26-man squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold has won 12 caps for England and scored once
Euro 2020 on the BBC
Dates: Friday 11 June-Sunday 11 July. Host cities: London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St-Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Copenhagen. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Click here for more details

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named in England's 26-man squad for this summer's European Championship.

Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold, 22, is one of four right-backs, while injured duo Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are both included.

Boss Gareth Southgate had to cut seven players from his provisional list.

Mason Greenwood withdrew through injury with Jesse Lingard, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Ben Godfrey, James Ward-Prowse and Ollie Watkins all left out.

The final squad means there will be no debutants for the tournament, which starts next week.

Southgate said: "I think every squad [selection] is difficult because we have a lot of talented players in this country.

"The most difficult thing [this time] is not being able to take players who have been with us in previous matches and are such good professionals, so I know what a disappointment it is for them, at the moment, not to be going to a major championship."

Alexander-Arnold makes the cut as he looks to add to his 12 caps, the last of which came against Belgium in the Nations League last October.

Alexander-Arnold has missed the past seven internationals but will contest a starting place with Chelsea's Champions League winner Reece James, Kieran Trippier, who won La Liga with Atletico Madrid, and Manchester City's Premier League champion Kyle Walker.

Liverpool skipper Henderson has been out of action since February with a groin injury while United captain Maguire missed the last four league games of the season and the Europa League final following ankle ligament damage.

Southgate added: "The most complex part has been those injuries and whether we should take the chance on people - players like Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire not being quite where they normally are.

"With the experience that they have, we think we can get them to a point where they have an involvement in the tournament and it's worth taking them - especially as we have an extended squad of 26."

Who do England play this month?

The tournament was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will begin on 11 June, with the final taking place at Wembley Stadium on 11 July.

Southgate will get the chance to assess his picks in two friendlies, against Austria on Wednesday and Romania on Sunday. Both matches take place at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

Southgate said Lingard, Ward-Prowse and Watkins were given the option to go home after missing out on the final squad but chose to remain for this week's friendlies.

He added that White, Godfrey and Ramsdale knew beforehand they were part of the provisional squad in order to gain experience.

The Three Lions begin their Euros campaign against Croatia on 13 June, followed by a huge match against rivals Scotland on 18 June, rounding off Group D against the Czech Republic on 22 June.

All of England's group games, and knockout matches if they advance, will take place at Wembley Stadium.

England's 26-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Comments

Join the conversation

554 comments

  • Comment posted by himagain, today at 17:14

    Only fully fit players should be in the squad.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:19

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Nice mix of youngish players, with one or two more experienced ones at each position.

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 17:14

    more wworrying sterling gets in bamford didnt. sterling has had a rotten season for the champs

    • Reply posted by WaddlesMane, today at 17:22

      WaddlesMane replied:
      Sterling and Rashford both lucky to be included based on form. We look light in midfield again, Southgate hasn't learned from WC. 4 RBs is a mistake, Southgate scared of the TAA backlash. Looks like the back 7 formation is the plan.

  • Comment posted by Paulo, today at 17:11

    Southgate says he picks on form & not favourtism, rubbish..!! Henderson in the squad & he has not played for months....really......!!!

    • Reply posted by SpinR, today at 17:14

      SpinR replied:
      And he’s injured 🤕 Do they never learn? Don’t pick injured players as they might not be able to play at all!!

  • Comment posted by julzyboy, today at 17:12

    Disgraceful to leave out JWP for Phillips and Henderson who are injured. Why do we need four right backs? Also, if Greenwood is out then we need Watkins. Only leaves DCL if Kane gets injured! I'd have taken Godfrey instead of Maguire. Injured players should never go to tournaments!

    • Reply posted by PauliT, today at 17:23

      PauliT replied:
      Because Phillips is the best midfielder in England obvz.

  • Comment posted by United Fan, today at 17:12

    How have Sterling and Rashford got in? they are totally out of sorts and it has been claimed that Rashford is carrying injuries, to excuse his very poor performances for us.
    The waistcoat is a waste of time and so will be watching England.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:17

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Don't watch then, simple as that.

  • Comment posted by justincfc, today at 17:12

    Why include an injured maguire? Thought Southgate was only going to include fit and on form players??

    • Reply posted by Harry McFluff, today at 17:19

      Harry McFluff replied:
      Just goes to show that Southgate is full of sh..
      Even takes sterling and rashford to prove he is a complete Burke

  • Comment posted by Soronprfb, today at 17:14

    Trippier: won La Liga.

    Walker: won the Premiership

    James: won the Champions League

    Alexander Arnold: Played well against Villa at Anfield.

    • Reply posted by chelseadad, today at 17:18

      chelseadad replied:
      👍🏻

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 17:08

    So, Gareth you have chosen players who don't deserve to be going in my opinion. James Ward-Prowse has played in the toughest league in the world for every minute of every game for past 2 years whilst captaining a PL team? Free kick specialist etc! What a mistake. Don't even get me started on Danny Ings. You've been turned from what you promised. Should be by merit and not who you play for.

    • Reply posted by sgncfc, today at 17:14

      sgncfc replied:
      Ward-Prowse may have played but apart from the occasional free kick he's hardly been outstanding, and he doesn't fit into the shape. Ings though is the best direct replacement for Harry Kane and should be going instead of Calvert-Lewin who is a very different type of striker.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:15

    Raheem Sterling, MASSIVE facepalm.

    • Reply posted by Yellow Belly, today at 17:30

      Yellow Belly replied:
      Faceplant isn’t it - going for another penalty.

  • Comment posted by David Bloor, today at 17:10

    Four right backs, one injured centre half and one injured midfielder. Bizarre.

    • Reply posted by zuf, today at 17:18

      zuf replied:
      Walker will be playing centre back in a 3, James RWB with Trippier in reserve, and Trent a wild card if we need something different in a 4.

  • Comment posted by The Duke of Prunes, today at 17:15

    Southgate might get a semi, but only if he wanders into the women's changing room by mistake

  • Comment posted by Mouser, today at 17:15

    One stat stood out for me in a morning paper.
    Crosses in open play(this season)
    TAA 236
    Reece James 148
    Trippier 90
    Walker 56

    Why not ask Harry Kane who he'd prefer!

    • Reply posted by trewo, today at 17:20

      trewo replied:
      Because I don't think I'll see him this weekend in Lidl!

      Even if anyone did ask Kane- Don't you think he would give a neutral answer like "they're all great players"?

  • Comment posted by PWANAVFC, today at 17:13

    Needed another couple of right backs I think

    • Reply posted by Elaine, today at 17:17

      Elaine replied:
      22 more maybe?

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 17:12

    Southgate has bottled it, more right backs than midfielders 😂

    • Reply posted by 9ja_scorpion, today at 17:27

      9ja_scorpion replied:
      Perhaps you are unaware that those RBs can play as RWBs in a 3-5-2 system that England plays

  • Comment posted by No, today at 17:10

    Having picked Henderson, Maguire, Sterling and Rashford... I am just surprised he didn't pick Dier to complete the set.

    Predictably a back seven with ten defenders!!!!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:14

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      So, this is what Southgate decided upon. Now let the ‘armchair selectors’ give their ‘more informed opinions’. Perhaps, future team selections should be made via online polls.

  • Comment posted by stevenc, today at 17:13

    Southgate is a yes man he's done it again picked his favourites the failures who failed in last world Cup

    • Reply posted by Stuart , today at 17:37

      Stuart replied:
      Amazing that now reaching a World Cup semi-final is just seen as a failure. Before 2018 we hadn't won a single knockout game at a major tournament since 2006!

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 17:14

    Thank goodness Dier isn't in there. That's all I can say. Sterling lucky boy

  • Comment posted by catchthecallipygian, today at 17:11

    Gulp.... that midfield. That's not good enough.

    • Reply posted by rjaggar, today at 17:19

      rjaggar replied:
      There's loads of others in that squad that can play midfield: Saka, Foden, Trippier, James.

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 17:17

    2 injured midfielders, 2 injured CB's, an injured goalkeeper, Grealish only just back from injury , 4 rightbacks and Sterling who couldn't hit a barn door if his shirt was taped to it ... Scotland must be bricking it!

    • Reply posted by Henrietta De Blanc, today at 17:22

      Henrietta De Blanc replied:
      Would he be wearing the shirt at the time?

  • Comment posted by Eternal Optimism, today at 17:11

    So the beeb continuing to hang TAA out to dry, they've been peddling the line that he wouldnt get picked all day, now he has been picked they're singling him out for more criticism.

    • Reply posted by rjaggar, today at 17:18

      rjaggar replied:
      Not just the BBC: the Mail ran a story saying TAA WAS OUT! It's all about gambling scams....

