Carlo Ancelotti led Everton to a 10th-place finish in his only full season in charge

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is in talks to become the next manager at Real Madrid.

Ancelotti, 61, looks set to succeed Zinedine Zidane for a second spell at the Spanish giants, having previously managed them between 2013 and 2015.

The Italian signed a four-and-a-half year contract at Everton when he succeeded Marco Silva in December 2019, but leaves after 18 months in charge.

The Toffees are now looking for their sixth permanent boss in five years.

The Merseyside club finished 12th in the Premier League in 2019-20 before a 10th-place finish in Ancelotti's only full season in charge.

Ancelotti has won 15 major trophies during his career and is one of only three managers to win three European Cups - along with Liverpool legend Bob Paisley and former Real boss Zidane.

He won two Champions Leagues with AC Milan and one with Real Madrid, which saw them become the first club to win the trophy 10 times, an achievement known as "La Decima" (the 10th).

He has domestic titles with Milan in his homeland, Chelsea in England, Paris St-Germain in France and also in Germany with Bayern Munich.

He guided Chelsea to the Premier League and FA Cup double during his first season in charge in 2009-10 but was dismissed after failing to win a trophy in the following campaign.