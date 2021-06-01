Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ruben Dias, Kevin de Bruyne and Harry Kane are among the player of the season nominees

Manchester City's title winners Kevin de Bruyne and Ruben Dias are among those nominated for the Premier League's player of the season award.

Tottenham's Golden Boot winner Harry Kane is also included, as is Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea's Mason Mount, West Ham's Tomas Soucek and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish complete the nominees.

Pep Guardiola is in contention for the manager award following City's success.

Guardiola, whose side claimed a third title in four seasons, faces competition from Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, West Ham's David Moyes, Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers and Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Portuguese defender Dias was named men's footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association in May.

Team-mate De Bruyne was voted player of the season last term and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp won manager of the season.

England captain Kane claimed the 2020-21 Golden Boot with 23 goals, one ahead of Salah and five clear of Fernandes.

Mount helped Champions League winners Chelsea claim a top-four spot, while Soucek's Hammers secured Europa League football and Grealish helped Villa to an 11th-placed finish in the club's second season back in the top flight.

The winner is decided by votes from the public on the EA Sports website, combined with those of the 20 Premier League club captains and a panel of football experts.