McNair set up Ali McCann for Northern Ireland's third goal in the 3-0 win over Malta on Sunday

Paddy McNair believes Ukraine will provide Northern Ireland with a tougher test on Thursday night than they did at the Euro 2016 finals.

Ian Baraclough's men take on Ukraine in Dnipro in the second of a friendly double-header after beating Malta.

The hosts are heading for the Euro 2020 finals, while NI look ahead to World Cup qualifiers in September.

"They are solid all over the pitch," said McNair, who came off the bench in NI's 2-0 win in Lyon five years ago.

"Ukraine are preparing for the Euros and it is going to be a better Ukraine side than the one we played against five years ago.

"We have played them before, it was a tough game and it is going to be another tough game, but obviously we won on Sunday night and hopefully we can get another win on Thursday."

Gareth McAuley's goal against Ukraine in Euro 2016 is one of the most famous in Northern Ireland's history

The win on Sunday was by a 3-0 margin over Malta in Austria, with Jordan Jones, Gavin Whyte and Ali McCann scoring to ensure a penalty miss from Josh Magennis did not prove costly.

It was a first win in 90 minutes for Northern Ireland boss Baraclough, with a penalty shoot-out victory over Bosnia in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final being the only success in his 11 previous games in charge.

Baraclough named a strong side against Malta and is expected to do so again in Dnipro, with a number of youngsters on the bench, and Middlesbrough's McNair is confident the team can build on that first victory.

"I thought it was a very good, convincing win," the midfielder said.

"Obviously we got the goal early on, it was a great start and from there on I think we controlled the game and I don't think they really threatened.

"It was good to get that first win under the manager and hopefully we can build on that."