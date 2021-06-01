Last updated on .From the section Football

Ivan Perisic became the ninth player to reach 100 caps for Croatia

Croatia's Euro 2020 preparations continued with a frustrating draw in a friendly at home to Armenia.

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic headed in a first-half opener for Croatia, who will play in Group D with England, Scotland and the Czech Republic.

But the 2018 World Cup runners-up were held by an Armenia side ranked 90th in the world as substitute Wbeymar Angulo equalised late on in Velika Gorica.

Croatia's Euro 2020 opener is against England at Wembley on 13 June.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic was not included after playing in the Champions League final but Perisic, who has just helped Inter win their first Serie A title since 2010, marked his 100th international appearance for Croatia with his 28th goal, scoring from a Luka Modric cross.

The Real Madrid midfielder, Croatia's most-capped player with 137, was among four players to be replaced at half-time, with AC Milan forward Ante Rebic and Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic used off the bench.

And the hosts were denied a third straight victory, after World Cup qualifying wins over Cyprus and Malta in March, as Colombia-born midfielder Angulo levelled with a fine strike from just outside the box.

Croatia play Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game in Brussels on Sunday (19:45 BST).