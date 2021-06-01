International Friendlies
CroatiaCroatia1ArmeniaArmenia1

Croatia 1-1 Armenia: World Cup finalists held to draw in Euro 2020 warm-up

Last updated on .From the section Football

Ivan Perisic scores for Croatia in their friendly with Armenia
Ivan Perisic became the ninth player to reach 100 caps for Croatia

Croatia's Euro 2020 preparations continued with a frustrating draw in a friendly at home to Armenia.

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic headed in a first-half opener for Croatia, who will play in Group D with England, Scotland and the Czech Republic.

But the 2018 World Cup runners-up were held by an Armenia side ranked 90th in the world as substitute Wbeymar Angulo equalised late on in Velika Gorica.

Croatia's Euro 2020 opener is against England at Wembley on 13 June.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic was not included after playing in the Champions League final but Perisic, who has just helped Inter win their first Serie A title since 2010, marked his 100th international appearance for Croatia with his 28th goal, scoring from a Luka Modric cross.

The Real Madrid midfielder, Croatia's most-capped player with 137, was among four players to be replaced at half-time, with AC Milan forward Ante Rebic and Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic used off the bench.

And the hosts were denied a third straight victory, after World Cup qualifying wins over Cyprus and Malta in March, as Colombia-born midfielder Angulo levelled with a fine strike from just outside the box.

Croatia play Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game in Brussels on Sunday (19:45 BST).

Line-ups

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Livakovic
  • 2VrsaljkoSubstituted forJuranovicat 45'minutes
  • 21VidaSubstituted forSkoricat 45'minutes
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 3Barisic
  • 10ModricSubstituted forRebicat 45'minutesBooked at 52mins
  • 11Brozovic
  • 13VlasicSubstituted forPetkovicat 45'minutes
  • 7BrekaloSubstituted forPasalicat 26'minutes
  • 9Kramaric
  • 4PerisicSubstituted forBadeljat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Lovren
  • 12L Kalinic
  • 14Budimir
  • 15Pasalic
  • 16Skoric
  • 17Rebic
  • 18Orsic
  • 19Badelj
  • 20Petkovic
  • 22Juranovic
  • 23Sluga

Armenia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Yurchenko
  • 21TerteryanBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMonroy Araratat 62'minutes
  • 4Voskanyan
  • 2Calisir
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 25BabayanSubstituted forMelkonyanat 45'minutes
  • 5GrigoryanSubstituted forMuradyanat 79'minutes
  • 15SpertsyanSubstituted forAnguloat 45'minutes
  • 7BayramyanSubstituted forShaghoyanat 62'minutes
  • 11Barseghyan
  • 22AdamyanSubstituted forBichakhchyanat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Angulo
  • 8Muradyan
  • 9Miranyan
  • 12Meliksetyan
  • 14Shaghoyan
  • 16Nersesyan
  • 17Khachumyan
  • 19Hakobyan
  • 20Melkonyan
  • 23Bichakhchyan
  • 24Monroy Ararat
Referee:
Luka Bilbija

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamArmenia
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Croatia 1, Armenia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Croatia 1, Armenia 1.

  3. Post update

    Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Karen Melkonyan (Armenia).

  5. Post update

    Mario Pasalic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Croatia. Andrej Kramaric tries a through ball, but Ante Rebic is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ante Rebic with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vahan Bichakhchyan following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Croatia).

  11. Post update

    Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mile Skoric (Croatia).

  14. Post update

    Zhirayr Shaghoyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).

  16. Post update

    Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Armenia. Karen Muradyan replaces Artak Grigoryan.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Armenia. Conceded by Dominik Livakovic.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kamo Hovhannisyan (Armenia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Wbeymar Angulo.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st June 2021

  • CroatiaCroatia1ArmeniaArmenia1
  • KosovoKosovo4San MarinoSan Marino1
  • LithuaniaLithuania0EstoniaEstonia1
  • North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia1SloveniaSlovenia1
  • SlovakiaSlovakia1BulgariaBulgaria1
  • PolandPoland1RussiaRussia1

Top Stories