Nicke Kabamba spent 18 months with Kilmarnock

Northampton Town have signed striker Nicke Kabamba after his departure from Scottish side Kilmarnock.

The former Hartlepool player, 28, scored nine goals in 47 games for a Kilmarnock side who were relegated from the Scottish Premiership last month.

Kabamba scored five times last season, the last of them coming in November.

"I'm just happy to be back in England and back in a league where we can push forward and be in a team which is going to be hopefully competing," he said.

He added to BBC Radio Northampton: "I've had a long chat with the gaffer [Jon Brady]. He's got a really good vibe and it's made it really easy to make a decision."

