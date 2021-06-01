Stoke City release Jordan Cousins but John Obi Mikel & James Chester stay
Stoke City have released midfielder Jordan Cousins but John Obi Mikel and centre-back James Chester will remain at the Championship club.
Cousins, 27, made 45 appearances in two seasons with the Potters.
Former Chelsea man Mikel, 34, and ex-Aston Villa defender Chester, 32, have had contract extensions activated.
Mikel won a Champions League and two Premier League titles with Chelsea and is a former Nigeria international, regularly captaining Stoke last season.
He played 41 times for the Potters in 2020-21 after joining from Turkish side Trabzonspor, while Wales international Chester played 33 times.