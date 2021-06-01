Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Jordan Cousins appeared largely off the bench for Stoke this season

Stoke City have released midfielder Jordan Cousins but John Obi Mikel and centre-back James Chester will remain at the Championship club.

Cousins, 27, made 45 appearances in two seasons with the Potters.

Former Chelsea man Mikel, 34, and ex-Aston Villa defender Chester, 32, have had contract extensions activated.

Mikel won a Champions League and two Premier League titles with Chelsea and is a former Nigeria international, regularly captaining Stoke last season.

He played 41 times for the Potters in 2020-21 after joining from Turkish side Trabzonspor, while Wales international Chester played 33 times.