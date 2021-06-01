Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Paul Digby helped Cambridge reach the third tier for the first time since 2002

Cambridge United midfielder Paul Digby has signed a new two-year contract with the promoted club.

The 26-year-old joined the U's from Stevenage last summer and made 41 appearances last season.

"He is as excited about the step up in leagues as we are and he is determined to prove himself at the next level," said Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner. external-link

Ex-Forest Green man Digby joins Dimitar Mitov, Greg Taylor, Harrison Dunk and Liam O'Neil in agreeing a new deal.