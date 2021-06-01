Rene Gilmartin: Swindon Town appoint former Colchester keeper as assistant boss
Swindon Town have appointed former Plymouth Argyle and Colchester United goalkeeper Rene Gilmartin as the club's new assistant manager.
The 33-year-old played under new Robins boss John McGreal at Colchester.
Gilmartin, who has also had stints at Watford and Bristol City, is goalkeeping coach for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 side.
"I know all the attributes that he'll bring as a coach and as a person," McGreal told the club website.
"I know what type of character he is. Very, very hard working, studious of the game and a thoroughly professional coach."