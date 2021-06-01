Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Craig Conway was on target in St Johnstone's League Cup semi-final win over Hibs

Striker Guy Melamed and midfielder Craig Conway have been released by cup double winners St Johnstone.

Left-back Scott Tanser and Michael O'Halloran are also out of contract but have been offered new deals.

Manager Callum Davidson confirmed he is trying to bring defender James Brown back from Millwall for a second spell.

Fellow loan player, midfielder Glenn Middleton, has returned to Rangers after helping Davidson's men to success in the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

Melamed, 28, scored seven times in 23 appearances after arriving in October from Maccabi Netanya, with Davidson saying last month the Israeli had been made a "very good" offer external-link to stay beyond this summer.

Former Scotland winger Conway, 36, contributed four goals in 35 games during his sole season in Perth.