Phil Jagielka made a total of 270 league appearances across his two spells with Sheffield United

Sheffield United have released veteran defender Phil Jagielka and midfielder John Lundstram.

Jagielka, 38, was in his second spell with the Blades, after rejoining from Everton in July 2019, and made 16 league appearances in two seasons.

Lundstram, 27, scored eight goals in 108 league games and rejected a new deal with the club last October.

Goalkeeper Simon Moore, 31, and ex-England international Jack Rodwell, 30, are also leaving.

Rodwell joined the Bramall Lane side in January 2020 but made only two appearances and did not feature at all in 2020-21.

Full-back Kean Bryan, 24, has been offered a new deal.

United finished bottom of the Premier League last season and appointed former Watford and Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager last week.