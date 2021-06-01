National League news - June 2021
Last updated on .From the section National League
BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.
1 June
Former Portsmouth, Crawley and Exeter goalkeeper Paul Jones has joined King's Lynn Town.
The 34-year-old has made 424 career appearances but has not played a first-team game since November 2018, in an EFL Trophy tie for Fleetwood.
Solihull Moors are to release seven players at the end of their deals this summer, including first-choice goalkeeper Ryan Boot.