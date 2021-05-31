Last updated on .From the section England

Mason Greenwood scored seven goals and made two assists in 31 Premier League appearances last season

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from England's provisional squad for this summer's European Championships.

The 19-year-old was expected to feature in Gareth Southgate's 26-man party for Euro 2020 after returning to form at the end of last season.

However United say he will remain in Manchester for treatment on an "underlying injury".

Southgate will name his final squad for the tournament on Tuesday at 17:00 BST.

"Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England squad in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under-21 Euros in March," said a United statement.

"Mason's club appearances were managed carefully to maintain his availability through the intensive 2020-21 Premier League and Europa League schedule but a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will recuperate and prepare for pre-season training."

Greenwood made his England debut in the Nations League victory over Iceland last September.

He has not featured since after he and Manchester City forward Phil Foden were told to leave Southgate's squad as a result of a breach of coronavirus quarantine guidelines following that match.

United have not said what the injury is, however Greenwood's withdrawal from the European Under-21 Championships was because of a groin injury.

Greenwood featured in 52 games during the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 12 goals, as United finished second in the Premier League and reached the final of the Europa League.