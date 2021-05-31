Eric Garcia: Barcelona to sign Spain centre-back from Man City

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Eric Garcia
Eric Garcia is in Spain's Euro 2020 squad despite featuring infrequently for Manchester City this season

Barcelona will sign Spain centre-back Eric Garcia on a five-year deal when his Manchester City contract expires next month.

The La Liga club have included a buyout clause of 400m euros (£343m) in the 20-year-old's contract.

Garcia's youth career began at Barcelona before he moved to Manchester City in 2017.

On Monday, Barcelona agreed a two-year deal with City striker Sergio Aguero, whose contract expires on 30 June.

Garcia, who joined Barcelona's academy in 2008, made 12 appearances for Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions in 2020-21 but started just three games in their title-winning campaign.

He has featured seven times for Spain since his debut last September and has been included in Luis Enrique's Euro 2020 squad.

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona finished third in La Liga, seven points behind champions Atletico Madrid.

