Les Reed's last club role was director of football and vice-chairman at Southampton

Former Football Association technical director Les Reed has agreed to join Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as an advisor to the board.

The 68-year-old's last club role was director of football and vice-chairman at Southampton.

He will help identify a new manager for the National League club, after Dean Keates' contract was not renewed.

"It was an opportunity that was exceptionally interesting and a challenge I wanted," he said.

"It reminds me very much of when I first went to Southampton under new ownership in League One, where the objective was to return the club to the Premier League at the earliest opportunity, while creating a sustainable business model.

"As it was then, the recruitment of players for the first team will be key to join those in the current squad who will be retained, if financial terms can be agreed.

"I look forward to working with everyone at the club involved with the recruitment and development of players, and the new manager in particular."

Reed's role with Wrexham will be combined with other consultancy positions.

The former Charlton manager joined Southampton in April 2010 with the club in League One.

He oversaw a period in which the club won two promotions to reach the Premier League and reached the EFL Cup final in 2017.

Reed was appointed FA technical director for a second stint in December 2018, having also held the role in 2002-04.

Between 1986 and 1995 he held various coaching rules and also worked under ex-England manager Kevin Keegan from 1998-2000.