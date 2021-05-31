Euro Under-21 Championship
Netherlands U21Netherlands U212France U21France U211

Euro Under-21 Championship: Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and Germany progress to the semi-finals

Germany celebrate winning a penalty shootout against Denmark
Germany beat Denmark on penalties in their quarter-final fixture

Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark booked their place in the last four of the Euro Under-21 Championship thanks to quarter-final wins on Monday.

Holders Spain needed extra time to beat Croatia 2-1, with the Netherlands claiming a late victory over France by the same scoreline.

Portugal defeated Italy 5-3 in an extra-time thriller, while Germany were 6-5 penalty shootout winners against Denmark.

Both semi-finals take place on 3 June.

Spain and Portugal, who are two of the favourites to lift the trophy and both remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, will face each other at 17:00 BST in Maribor, Slovenia.

Following Germany goalkeeper Finn Dahmen's two spot-kick saves, they will meet the Netherlands for their last-four tie in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, three hours later.

The final will be held on Sunday in Ljubljana, Slovenia at 20:00 BST.

The tournament, co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia, has been split into two stages by Uefa due to the delayed European Championship being rescheduled for this summer.

Matches for the group stages of the competition were held in March, with the eight quarter-finalists returning to the same venues for the knockout phase this week.

England suffered injury-time heartbreak in the tournament two months ago as a late Croatia goal saw them fail to make it out of the group stages for the second successive competition.

A penalty from Eberechi Eze and a fine strike from Curtis Jones were not enough to secure their progression, as they needed to win by two clear goals.

Line-ups

Netherlands U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bijlow
  • 2Teze
  • 3Schuurs
  • 4Botman
  • 15MalaciaSubstituted forBakkerat 78'minutes
  • 11Stengs
  • 8Harroui
  • 10de WitBooked at 12mins
  • 6KadiogluSubstituted forMatusiwaat 78'minutes
  • 9Boadu
  • 7KluivertBooked at 68mins

Substitutes

  • 5Bakker
  • 12Knoester
  • 13Doekhi
  • 14Rensch
  • 16Scherpen
  • 17Ekkelenkamp
  • 18Matusiwa
  • 20Sierhuis
  • 21Dilrosun
  • 23Paes

France U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Meslier
  • 13DagbaSubstituted forKaluluat 12'minutes
  • 6Konaté
  • 4Upamecano
  • 21Faitout Maouassa
  • 19DiabySubstituted forFaivreat 60'minutes
  • 20SoumaréSubstituted forCaqueretat 60'minutes
  • 14Tchouameni
  • 8Aouar
  • 11Ikoné
  • 22EdouardSubstituted forGouiriat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Green
  • 2Kalulu
  • 3Disasi
  • 5Badiashile
  • 7Cozza
  • 9Gouiri
  • 10Caqueret
  • 12Fofana
  • 15Faivre
  • 16Bertaud
  • 17Camavinga
  • 18Kalimuendo
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlands U21Away TeamFrance U21
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands U21 2, France U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands U21 2, France U21 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Netherlands U21 2, France U21 1. Myron Boadu (Netherlands U21) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Justin Kluivert following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romain Faivre (France U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Houssem Aouar (France U21) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aurelien Tchouameni.

  6. Post update

    Corner, France U21. Conceded by Mitchel Bakker.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonathan Ikoné (France U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Romain Faivre.

  8. Post update

    Corner, France U21. Conceded by Mitchel Bakker.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amine Gouiri (France U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxence Caqueret with a headed pass following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, France U21. Conceded by Perr Schuurs.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Houssem Aouar (France U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Ikoné with a headed pass.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands U21. Azor Matusiwa replaces Ferdi Kadioglu.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands U21. Mitchel Bakker replaces Tyrell Malacia because of an injury.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, France U21. Amine Gouiri replaces Odsonne Edouard.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aurelien Tchouameni (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ibrahima Konaté.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Pierre Kalulu (France U21).

  17. Post update

    Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Romain Faivre (France U21).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aurelien Tchouameni (France U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxence Caqueret.

  20. Post update

    Corner, France U21. Conceded by Justin Bijlow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 31st May 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2131208355
2Germany U2131204135
3Romania U2131203215
4Hungary U213003211-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2132105057
2Italy U2131205145
3Czech Rep U21302124-22
4Slovenia U21301218-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2133006069
2France U2132014136
3Russia U21310246-23
4Iceland U21300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2133006069
2Croatia U21310245-13
3Switzerland U21310236-33
4England U21310224-23
View full Euro Under-21 Championship tables

