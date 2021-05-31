Last updated on .From the section Football

Germany beat Denmark on penalties in their quarter-final fixture

Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark booked their place in the last four of the Euro Under-21 Championship thanks to quarter-final wins on Monday.

Holders Spain needed extra time to beat Croatia 2-1, with the Netherlands claiming a late victory over France by the same scoreline.

Portugal defeated Italy 5-3 in an extra-time thriller, while Germany were 6-5 penalty shootout winners against Denmark.

Both semi-finals take place on 3 June.

Spain and Portugal, who are two of the favourites to lift the trophy and both remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, will face each other at 17:00 BST in Maribor, Slovenia.

Following Germany goalkeeper Finn Dahmen's two spot-kick saves, they will meet the Netherlands for their last-four tie in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, three hours later.

The final will be held on Sunday in Ljubljana, Slovenia at 20:00 BST.

The tournament, co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia, has been split into two stages by Uefa due to the delayed European Championship being rescheduled for this summer.

Matches for the group stages of the competition were held in March, with the eight quarter-finalists returning to the same venues for the knockout phase this week.

England suffered injury-time heartbreak in the tournament two months ago as a late Croatia goal saw them fail to make it out of the group stages for the second successive competition.

A penalty from Eberechi Eze and a fine strike from Curtis Jones were not enough to secure their progression, as they needed to win by two clear goals.