James Singleton and David McDaid in action during Larne's 4-1 win over Glenavon in February

Irish Premiership European play-off semi-finals Venues: Inver Park and Solitude Date: Tuesday, 1 June Kick-offs: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live streamed coverage of Cliftonville v Crusaders on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website; text commentary, in-play clips and reports from both games on the BBC Sport website

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch believes his side do not go into their Irish Premiership European play-off semi-final against Glenavon as favourites.

The east Antrim club, who have never qualified for Europe, finished fourth in the league while their opponents at Inver Park on Tuesday ended up seventh.

"I don't see us going into this as favourites. Glenavon have got themselves here on merit," said Lynch.

"It's a massive game for the club but it's one we aim to embrace and enjoy."

"Glenavon are a very good team and they possess threats up front with the likes of Daniel Purkis and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

"We know it's going to be a tough evening but we only know one way to play," added the Larne boss.

Glenavon lost out to Ballymena United on the last occasion they made the European play-off final in 2017 and their manager Gary Hamilton is insistent that Larne carry the favourites' tag ahead of the encounter at Inver Park.

"They are favourites to win the game - they are a full-time outfit, but you never know what can happen in football, there has been many a shock over the years," said Hamilton.

"I believe in my players and whatever the result I know they will give it their all."

Coleraine and Glentoran have already clinched their places in the new Europa Conference League, with the winners of Saturday's play-off final joining them in the competition and collecting the lucrative financial windfall which accompanies qualification.

'A challenge we look forward to' - Baxter

Tuesday's other semi-final sees Cliftonville and Crusaders contest a north Belfast derby at Solitude.

Cliftonville have won three of the Irish League's four European play-offs to be staged between 2016 and 2019, while Crusaders missed out on qualifying for Europe for the first time in nine years last season.

"It is our first time taking part in the play-offs but it is a challenge we are looking forward to," said Crues manager Stephen Baxter.

"Games between ourselves and Cliftonville are always very tight and closely contested and while they are very competitive, the camaraderie between the clubs is very respectful.

Stephen Baxter's Crusaders side finished sixth in the Premiership

"We were disappointed with the way the campaign ended last year - we were denied the opportunity to play ourselves into Europe - but qualifying for Europe is no easy task.

"To get into Europe is a massive thing and we have been fortunate to do that for most of the last decade.

"It's a big deal for us and we have had some unbelievable times in Europe. The prestige of playing in Europe is fantastic."

Crusaders have won one of the four league meetings between the derby rivals this season, with the other three matches ending in draws.