Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will join Barcelona on a two-year contract when his contract expires at the end of June.

The Argentine, 32, leaves City after 10 years at the club, during which he became their all-time leading goalscorer with 260 goals in 390 games

His last appearance came off the bench in Saturday's Champions League final defeat by Chelsea.

Aguero will have a buyout clause of 100m euros (£86m) at Barcelona.

Aguero, who won 15 major trophies during his time in Manchester, will join compatriot and close friend Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp as the Catalan club look to improve on a third-place finish in La Liga.

They finished behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, having sold Luis Suarez to the former for just 6m euros (£5.2m) at the start of the season.

Barca were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Paris St-Germain, but did beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to win the Copa del Rey in April.

