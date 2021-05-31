During his managerial career, Derek Adams has won promotion from League Two with Plymouth Argyle as well as Morecambe

Morecambe boss Derek Adams says there is no reason the club cannot eventually reach the Championship after their League Two play-off final win.

Carlos Mendes Gomes scored a 107th-minute penalty to help the Shrimps beat Newport in extra time at Wembley.

The win means the club, who have the smallest budget in the league, will play in the third tier for the first time in their history next season.

"We've shown this season you can do whatever you want to do," he said.

Asked by BBC Sport where the club could go next, Adams said: "The club can go to the Championship if it wants to because if you believe then you'll get somewhere.

"As a seven-year-old, I watched Aberdeen beat Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, so tell me what you can't do in this world."

Gomes' penalty was given after referee Bobby Madley judged Ryan Haynes to have fouled John O'Sullivan, a contentious decision given the incident occurred on the edge of the Newport box.

In a game of few chances and on one of the hottest days of the year so far, the Exiles had earlier been denied a penalty of their own when Morecambe goalkeeper Kyle Letheren clattered into Scot Bennett.

"There was always going to be a slight twist in the game that was going to win it," Adams continued.

"Wembley is a slow-playing surface that isn't conducive to quick attacking play. Today, both teams dealt with the heat, and they tried to water the pitch the best way they could but it wasn't free-flowing, there weren't a lot of opportunities on goal."

'No done deals with any clubs'

Adams, who previously won promotion from League Two during his time with Plymouth Argyle, has been linked with the vacant role at Bradford City, but the Scot said he had not committed his future elsewhere.

"There's no deals done with any clubs. There's a lot of speculation on players and managers' futures. All I can say is that there's no deal done," he said.

"Today is all about making history and we've done that exceptionally well throughout the season.

"I've got a contract with Morecambe and that's what I'm playing to."