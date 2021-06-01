Louise McDaniel has worked her way back into the NI set-up in 2021

"Every player has that ability, but unless you are confident in yourself and enjoying it then you won't be playing your best."

A happy footballer is a better footballer - how often do you hear it?

After winning four league titles with Linfield, Louise McDaniel wasn't any different and the midfielder had more than earned her move to England when Blackburn Rovers came calling in September 2019.

A switch to Hearts in Scotland followed six months later. At 19 years of age it was a dream to be playing for two clubs of that calibre.

However, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, those dreams were swiftly put on hold. It gave McDaniel a change of perspective as she focused her attentions closer to home.

"I did find it difficult at the start to settle in after moving from home. I eventually did settle in and then Covid hit," said McDaniel, who is now 21.

"I thought the best thing for me was to come home and be around friends and family. Being 19 and going through that by yourself is quite a lot to deal with.

"You can't really go out and see your team-mates, so you weren't making those relationships.

"When I was home I felt like myself straight away, whether it was with friends, family or playing again and really enjoying it."

McDaniel 'loving life' with Reds

After her spell across the Irish Sea, McDaniel has returned to the Women's Premiership with Cliftonville and has helped the Reds top the table with five wins from five matches.

While in the past a move to England or Scotland would have guaranteed international football with Northern Ireland, manager Kenny Shiels is a huge believer in the domestic product in Northern Ireland.

It doesn't matter your age or who you play for, if you are getting regular game time and putting in strong performances then you could quickly find yourself in contention for a place in the international set-up.

McDaniel has praised the impact of Northern Ireland's experienced players such as Rachel Furness and Marissa Callaghan

"It's a good environment around Cliftonville and all the players and staff are great. That makes it easy to enjoy and I'm loving it," said McDaniel, who added she "loves" training sessions under Shiels and his son, Dean.

"Not that I wasn't enjoying being across the water, but I missed home and I missed my friends and my family. When I came back and I was playing, I started to enjoy it and my performances got better through that.

"I'm now with the Northern Ireland squad and playing regularly for Cliftonville, so I think it is down to confidence, believing in yourself and enjoying what you are doing, and from there you will get better and enjoy playing."

Euro 2022 the ultimate goal

After making her senior debut as a 17-year-old in 2018, McDaniel's move across to Blackburn, which coincided with Shiels' appointment, saw her drop out of the international picture. However she began training with the squad throughout lockdown and earned a recall for February's friendly with England and the now-famous Euro 2022 play-off with Ukraine.

McDaniel said April's Euro 2022 play-off victory was the "best experience she's ever had in football" and has her sights set on making Shiels' squad for the finals next summer.

"The way Kenny wants to play suits me as a player. He likes to play out from the back and through the midfield, which is the type of player I like to be," she added.

"I have to work hard and keep getting better, I'll do everything I can to get picked for the squad."

Cliftonville have won all five matches of the Women's Premiership season

Wednesday's Women's Premiership fixtures will see McDaniel return to Midgley Park for the first time since leaving Linfield in 2019. Cliftonville won the return fixture at Solitude 3-2 at the beginning of May and the Belfast native is treating the match "like any other game".

"We have got off to a good start so I hope we can keep it going," she said.

"It will be good to go out against them and it will be a difficult game. We're hoping we can keep our winning streak going.

"Who is happy when they are losing? We all want to win, going forward we want to get a few trophies, with me wearing a red shirt this time instead of a blue.

"I think we just need to keep doing what we are doing and the trophies will come from there."