Micky Mellon (lifting trophy) led Tranmere to back-to-back promotions during his initial four-year spell

Tranmere Rovers have re-appointed former manager Micky Mellon one year after his departure from Prenton Park.

The 49-year-old left the Merseyside club in July after leading them from the National League to League One following successive promotions.

Mellon joined Dundee United after Rovers were relegated to League Two on a points-per-game basis last season.

"I left and had an open mind. I spoke to Tranmere and it all happened very fast," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

Mellon, who previously managed the club for four years added: "It was absolutely a no-brainer for me as it is where I want to be. I'm a guy that wants to get better everyday, I want to keep improving."

Rovers sacked manager Keith Hill nine days before this season's play-off semi-final defeat to Morecambe.

Chairman Mark Palios told BBC Radio Merseyside: "I'm absolutely delighted. We wanted to fill the position quickly. We know Micky. He knows the club, which is important to me and the fans, and he knows the players, knows the staff he's got and I think it's an excellent team."