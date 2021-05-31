Euro 2020: England boss Gareth Southgate to announce final 26-man squad

Euro 2020 on the BBC
Dates: Friday 11 June-Sunday 11 July. Host cities: London, Rome, Munich, Baku, St-Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Copenhagen. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Click here for more details

Gareth Southgate will name his final 26-man squad on Tuesday for this summer's delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

Uncapped Ben White, Ben Godfrey, Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale were last week named in a 33-man provisional Three Lions squad.

Ten days before the start of Euro 2020, Southgate will submit his final squad to Uefa after delaying his decision.

He said preparations had been complicated by the Manchester City-Chelsea Champions League final.

Since naming his provisional squad, Manchester United have also played in the Europa League final.

Twelve players named in the provisional squad either started or were on the bench in the Champions League and Europa League finals.

In addition, there have been injury concerns with Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds United midfielder Phillips was pictured training over the weekend.

Deadline day

Each team can name a 26-man squad for the tournament, which runs from 11 June-11 July.

Although all 24 qualified countries have named at least a provisional squad, Uefa announced a deadline of 1 Juneexternal-link for final squads to be submitted.

Once squads have been submitted, there can be unlimited replacements before the first match in the event of serious injury or illness (including Covid-19 or 'close contact' to a positive case).

Goalkeepers can be replaced during the tournament in the event of physical incapacity, even if one or two goalkeepers in the squad are still available.

However, a player who has been replaced cannot be re-added to the squad.

England team 'not at its peak yet' - Southgate speaks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan

What are Southgate's key decisions?

The good news for Southgate is that all the England players who featured in the Champions League and Europa League finals appeared to have emerged unscathed.

They include Manchester City's Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling. Chelsea's Three Lions contingent in their 1-0 win over City included Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's Luke Shaw, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford started their defeat by Villarreal last Wednesday.

Dean Henderson and Maguire were unused substitutes. There remains a question mark over Maguire's fitness following his ankle ligament injury last month.

Southgate named four right-backs in his provisional 33-man squad.

'Our wait is over' - Watch the BBC trail for our Euro 2020 coverage

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold was joined by Walker, James and Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier.

Will the England boss take all four as he looks to cut his squad by seven?

Southgate's squad is bursting with young talent, including three teenagers in 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, plus Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and United forward Greenwood, who are both 19.

Eighteen of the 33 players have won fewer than 10 caps, while Brighton defender White and Everton defender Godfrey are uncapped.

The other two uncapped players are goalkeepers Sam Johnstone of West Brom, and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale, who were both relegated from the Premier League in 2020-21.

With 61 caps, 26-year-old Sterling is the most experienced member of the squad in terms of appearances.

Group stage TV schedule (all times BST)
Friday, 11 JuneTurkey v Italy (20:00) - BBC
Saturday, 12 JuneWales v Switzerland (14:00) - BBC; Denmark v Finland (17:00) - BBC; Belgium v Russia (20:00) - ITV
Sunday, 13 JuneEngland v Croatia (14:00) - BBC; Austria v North Macedonia (17:00) - ITV; Netherlands v Ukraine (20:00) - ITV
Monday, 14 JuneScotland v Czech Republic (14:00) - BBC; Poland v Slovakia (ITV) - 17:00; Spain v Sweden (20:00) - BBC
Tuesday, 15 JuneHungary v Portugal (17:00) - ITV; France v Germany (20:00) - ITV
Wednesday, 16 June Finland v Russia (14:00) - BBC; Turkey v Wales (17:00) - BBC; Italy v Switzerland (20:00) - ITV
Thursday, 17 JuneUkraine v North Macedonia (14:00) - ITV; Denmark v Belgium (17:00) - ITV; Netherlands v Austria (20:00) - BBC
Friday, 18 June Sweden v Slovakia (14:00) - BBC; Croatia v Czech Republic (17:00) - BBC; England v Scotland (20:00) - ITV
Saturday, 19 JuneHungary v France (14:00) - BBC; Portugal v Germany (17:00) - ITV; Spain v Poland (20:00) - BBC
Sunday, 20 JuneItaly v Wales (17:00) - ITV; Switzerland v Turkey (20:00) - ITV
Monday, 21 JuneNorth Macedonia v Netherlands (17:00) - ITV; Ukraine v Austria (17:00) - ITV; Finland v Belgium (BBC) - 20:00; Russia v Denmark (20:00) - BBC
Tuesday, 22 June Croatia v Scotland (20:00) - ITV;Czech Republic v England (20:00) - ITV
Wednesday 23 June Slovakia v Spain (17:00) - ITV; Sweden v Poland (17:00) - ITV; Germany v Hungary (20:00) - BBC; Portugal v France (20:00) - BBC

England are seeking to be crowned European champions for the first time at the 10th attempt

They failed to get past the last-16 stage in 2016 after defeat by Iceland.

Southgate's team have two friendlies before the start of Euro 2020 - against Austria, who have also qualified, on Wednesday (20:00 BST), and Romania on Sunday (17:00).

Both matches are being played in Middlesbrough.

England start the tournament against Group D rivals Croatia on 13 June (14:00). They then face Scotland on 18 June (20:00) before rounding off the group stage against Czech Republic on 22 June (20:00).

All England's group games will be played at Wembley Stadium.

England's pre-tournament camp in Middlesbrough is well under way although the seven players who featured in last Saturday's Champions League final have been given extra time to be with their families.

England's provisional 33-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheff Utd)

Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Man Utd), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

