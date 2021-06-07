Euro 2020: Name Wales' starting XI in their opening Euro 2016 game against Slovakia
As Wales prepare to kick-off Euro 2020 against Switzerland in Baku on 12 June, cast your mind back almost exactly five years to 11 June 2016.
Wales began their impressive run to the semi-finals with an opening Group A game against Slovakia.
But can you recall the 11 players who lined-up for the start of that game in Bordeaux?
You have three minutes to see how many you can remember, with a few hints in case your memory is a little hazy!
Can you name Wales starting line-up against Slovakia in the opening game at Euro 2016?
|Rank
|Hint
|Players
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11