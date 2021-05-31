Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United will interview candidates for their new head coach this week as Tranmere Rovers announced outgoing Micky Mellon as their own new manager.

The 49-year-old Scot had left the Prenton Park club last summer for his first managerial role in his homeland but has returned after one season.

United issued a statement on Friday that they would be choosing from "several exciting candidates".

A media report had suggested that Tam Courts was being promoted to the role.

The 39-year-old former Kelty Hearts manager is currently head of tactical performance at Tannadice and stood in for Mellon when the manager was briefly forced to self-isolate during a first season back in the Scottish Premiership that United ended in ninth place.

However, United stressed that they were still going through "a careful recruitment process".

Mellon, who led Tranmere from England's National League to League One in successive seasons, left for Tannadice after they were relegated again on a points-per-game basis when the 2019-20 season was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rovers sacked manager Keith Hill before this term's promotion play-off defeat by Morecambe, managed by former Ross County boss Derek Adams, after finishing seventh.