Dean Keates' playing career included spells at Peterborough United, Hull City and Wycombe Wanderers

Wrexham have confirmed the departure of manager Dean Keates after the side narrowly missed out on the National League play-offs.

Keates' contract was due to expire at the end of the season and will not be renewed.

He had been in charge since 2019 in what was his second spell as manager at the club.

Keates departs the Racecourse along with assistant manager, Andy Davies and first team coach, Carl Darlington.

Co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds said: "We would like to thank Dean, Andy and Carl for all their efforts on behalf of the club, in what at times were challenging circumstances.

"We are committed to returning the club to the EFL at the earliest opportunity and feel that a change of manager will provide us with the best chance of achieving that objective.

"Dean, Andy and Carl will always be welcome at the club."

Wrexham's 1-1 draw at Dagenham & Redbridge and other results saw them drop out of the National League play-offs on the final day of the season.

Keates, a former captain of the north Wales club, said he had not had talks with Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney over their plans for next season.

But he added that he wanted the opportunity to be in charge next season, in what will be the Dragons' 14th campaign in the National League.

During his playing career, Keates played over 160 games for Wrexham and also captained the side when they won the FA Trophy in 2013.

He turned to coaching after hanging up his boots in 2015 and returned to Wrexham as manager in October 2016 following the departure of Gary Mills.

Keates was manager at the Racecourse for nearly 17 months before leaving to take charge of hometown club Walsall in March 2018.

After being sacked by Walsall in April 2019, he returned to the Racecourse to succeed Bryan Hughes in October 2019.