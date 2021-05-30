Swansea City Ladies complete league and cup double

Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Swansea retained the Welsh Premier Women's League with a 0-0 draw against Abergavenny

Swansea City Ladies clinched the league and cup double in their final game of the season.

The goalless draw against Abergavenny was enough to pip Cardiff Met in the table and be crowned back-to-back Welsh Premier Women's League champions.

Swansea were awarded a penalty early in the second half but Emma Beynon was denied by keeper Zara Pernalete.

Pernalete also denied Hosford while Shaunna Jenkins had a header cleared off the line but a point was enough.

Earlier in the week Colin Staples' side beat rivals Cardiff City 4-1 in the League Cup final.

The league title also secures Swansea's place in the Uefa Women's Champions League next season.