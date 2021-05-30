Last updated on .From the section Irish

Waterworth signs off for Linfield in style with a goal at Solitude

Glenavon have announced the triple signing of Andrew Waterworth, Mark Haughey and Mark Stafford from Irish Premiership champions Linfield.

The trio leave Windsor Park ahead of Linfield's move to a full-time set-up.

Waterworth, 35, scored on his final Linfield appearance on Saturday as the Blues completed an Irish Premiership and Irish Cup double.

Haughey returns for his second spell with Glenavon while defensive partner Stafford also makes the move to Lurgan.

Linfield's move to a full-time model means several players, who already have full-time occupations and cannot commit to the Blues' new set-up, are expected to leave the club.

Waterworth, who works for the Irish FA, scored his 190th and final Linfield goal on Saturday before David Healy's men lifted the Gibson Cup at Solitude.

Defensive duo Haughey and Stafford came off the bench against Cliftonville for a final Linfield appearance and join Waterworth in making the switch to Mourneview Park.

Haughey, 30, originally moved to Windsor Park from Glenavon in 2013 while Mark Stafford, 33, joined Linfield two years later from Ballinamallard United.

"It's massive news for the football club. For a club of our stature to bring in three players who gave achieved so much over the last five years is incredible," Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton told the club's website.

"I hope that these players can take us to the next level. I don't think we are that far away from being a top six side and I think bringing in three born leaders and born winners will help everyone at the football club."