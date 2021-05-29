Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne suffered a fractured nose and eye socket in the Champions League final defeat against Chelsea.

The 29-year-old was replaced in the 60th minute by Gabriel Jesus after a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

"I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back," he tweeted.

De Bruyne was named in the Belgium squad for Euro 2020, with his country's first game on June 12 against Russia.

There are no indications yet whether the midfielder will be fit for the match in St Petersburg or if his injuries threaten his participation in the rest of the tournament.

City lost the final in Porto against Chelsea thanks to Kai Havertz's 42nd-minute goal.