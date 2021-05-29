Southampton will target Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie, already wanted by Burnley and Norwich City, during Euro 2020, with the 26-year-old out of contract with Celtic at the end of this year. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Newcastle United are in pole position to sign Wigan Athletic's Scotland Under-19 striker, Kyle Joseph, with Sheffield United among the other clubs interested in the 19-year-old. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Zambia striker Fashion Sakala has revealed he turned down two English Premier League clubs to join Rangers on a four-year contract after leaving Belgian outfit Oostende. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Ange Postecoglou, the 55-year-old who is now the front-runner to become Celtic manager, has refused to be drawn on the link to the Scottish Premiership club and said his focus is on coaching current outfit Yokohama F Marinos following Sunday's 2-1 J-League win over Shimizu. (Japan Times) external-link

Former Rangers defender Craig Moore says Celtic deserve credit for thinking "outside the box" by entering talks with his former Australia head coach, Ange Postecoglou. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Jackson Irvine, who played under Ange Postecoglou for Australia, says the 55-year-old is "an amazing, unbelievable coach, top notch". (Herald On Sunday) external-link

Former Hearts defender Dylan McGowan, who played under Ange Postecoglou for Australia, says the Greece-born coach wants his sides to play attacking football in a style suited to the Celtic tradition. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Leeds United's Liam Cooper has told head coach Steve Clarke he is comfortable playing on the right side of a three-man Scotland defence in the Euro 2020 finals next month despite being a left-footed player. (Herald On Sunday) external-link

Former Motherwell defender Peter Hartley says he was surprised it took so long for centre-half Declan Gallagher to be capped for Scotland having been impressed with the 30-year-old at Fir Park. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has warned his Croatia team-mates about Scotland's courage ahead of their meeting in the group stage of the Euro 2020 finals. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Should former Ross County manager Derek Adams lead Morecambe to victory in England's League Two play-off final against Newport County on Monday, he will have done so with the lowest budget of all 72 clubs in the Football League. (Sunday Post, print edition)