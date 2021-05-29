Nisbet eager for first Scotland goal

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet says his debut for Scotland proved to himself he is international quality - and that he can shine at the Euro 2020 finals.

The 24-year-old won his first cap as a substitute in a 4-0 win over Faroe Islands in March.

Now he is one of only three strikers with Steve Clarke's squad at their Spanish training camp.

"Coming back from the Scotland camp gave me that lift, that boost," Nisbet said.

"I did well and proved to myself that I can handle it, so it gave me a lift going into the last part of the season with Hibs. I always back myself to go and make that jump and I've settled in well. Even in the last camp, I thought I impressed."

The club season finished on a sour note for Nisbet as Hibs lost the Scottish Cup final to St Johnstone.

"Last week was obviously very gutting for me and for the club, but it's done now and there's nothing we can do about it and it's just about getting my Scotland head on and trying to impress," Nisbet said. "It's probably come at the perfect time for me."

His next chance to impress will likely come in two pre-tournament friendlies - against Netherlands, on Wednesday, then Luxembourg next Sunday - and he revealed that the "intensity" of training showed that everyone thinks starting places are up for grabs.

"I just want to get my first Scotland goal as quickly as possible, any striker wants that first goal, and hopefully I can get that in the friendlies an take that into the Euros - it would be unbelievable," Nisbet said.

Winger Ryan Fraser is another trying to put a disappointing end to the domestic season behind him, having been injured for Newcastle United's successful battle against relegation from the Premier League.

"I've been training for the last three or four weeks now, so it's not like I've not been doing anything," the 27-year-old said. "People thought I was coming here with no fitness, but I've been working hard and keeping in close contact with the gaffer and he has known the last six or seven weeks of my injury.

"I'm fully fit and I'll use the next two games to hopefully get minutes in and be ready."